Mid-Columbia unemployment rate hits highest level in 2 years

The Mid-Columbia unemployment rate grew to 5.4 percent in August, it’s highest level in two years.

Figures released Tuesday show the Mid-Columbia jobless rate was one-tenth of a percent above July and seven-tenths of a percent above August last year.

The local labor force was just over 150,100 people in August, with 142,000 holding jobs and nearly 8,200 looking for one.

Leading employers include education and health services (17,900), construction (10,100), retail trade (13,100), administrative and support services (11,800), leisure and hospitality, including food service (12,500) and government (17,800).

The Washington unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent, up from 4.5 percent in July and 4.2 percent the prior year.