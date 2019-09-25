Local
It’s been 2 months. How close is Pasco to getting a new police chief?
After more than two months of waiting, Pasco says it will be at least another week before a new police chief is named.
Pasco officials have been waiting to hear who will replace former Chief Bob Metzger since a July 31 forum where the community got to meet the three finalists.
The finalists are Deputy Police Chief Ken Roske, Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera and Capt. Charles Goeken of Manteca, Calif.
Since July, the city has been in a holding pattern waiting for the results of the background check. Pasco’s communications program manager Jon Funfar said nothing is wrong, but it is taking longer than they expected.
At this point, next week is the earliest that a decision is expected.
City Manager Dave Zabell told police officials in August that it takes time to make sure they have the right choice. He said the three candidates are very solid and all would be a good fit for the job.
The Prothman Company is leading the search.
