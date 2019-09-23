Kennewick has big plans for the convention center. Here’s how to learn more

Kennewick’s $85 million plan to expand convention center and add hotel The city of Kennewick is forming a public-private partnership with a branch of Taran Patel’s A-1 Hospitality Group to expand the Three Rivers Convention Center and add a new hotel, retail space and other amenities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city of Kennewick is forming a public-private partnership with a branch of Taran Patel’s A-1 Hospitality Group to expand the Three Rivers Convention Center and add a new hotel, retail space and other amenities.

The city of Kennewick and its partners will hold a pair of open houses to explain its $85 million expansion plan for the Three Rivers Convention Center.

The city and A1 Hospitality Group formed a public private partnership to expand the convention center and develop a hotel and other amenities on neighboring land.

The $50 million for the private portion would be funded through EB5, a federal program that rewards immigrants who invest a minimum of $500,000 in job-creating projects with green cards for themselves and their families.

The city has not identified the source for its $35 million commitment.

If successful, the Three Rivers development will be the first in the Tri-Cities funded through EB5, which refers to the Employment-Based Immigration Fifth Preference program administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The open houses is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 30 and Oct. 17 at the convention center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd.