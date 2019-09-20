Local
Hundreds of Camaros and more expected at Saturday’s Richland car show
Some 200 sleek Camaros, motorcyles and other cars and trucks are expected at the Power in the Park car show in Richland on Saturday.
The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 in Howard Amon Park.
The event sponsor is the Tri-Cities Camaro Club but drivers of all makes and models are encouraged to join the event that will benefit two charities — Friends of Disabled Veterans and Meals on Wheels.
Thirty-five trophies are expected to be given away, say organizers.
Comments