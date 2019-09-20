A wounded look for a good cause

Students part of emergency drill at Tri-Cities Airport Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department explains about the FAA required emergency drill held every three year at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department explains about the FAA required emergency drill held every three year at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.

Tri-Tech Skills student Connor Livingston, a junior at Kennewick High School, smiles Friday morning as a volunteer applies makeup to his face.

Livingston and about 50 other local high school students became mock victims to help the Pasco Fire Department, Franklin County Emergency Management and the Port of Pasco with their emergency drill at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.

A simulated emergency scenario is conducted every three years, as required by the FAA, to help train the region’s first responder network of fire, police, emergency communications and hospitals for a mass casualty event.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video