Special POW/MIA Recognition Day event is Friday in Walla Walla

Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center will host a POW/MIA Recognition Day event on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Walla Walla VAMC Theater Building.

The public, veterans and their families will honor former prisoners of war and remember veterans who are missing in action.

The colors will be presented by the Washington State Penitentiary Honor Guard at the beginning of the ceremony, and Walla Walla VA’s Associate Director for Operations Ray Crawford will provide opening comments.

This year’s guest speaker is Robert Brudno, who is the brother of a deceased former POW, Alan Brudno, an Air Force F-4 Phantom pilot who was shot down over North Vietnam.

The AMVETS Post #1111 will have a “Missing Man Table” and providing other support for the event.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremonies are now held throughout the nation and around the world on military installations, ships at sea, state capitols, at schools, churches, national veteran and civic organizations, police and fire departments, fire stations and other facilities.

The League’s POW/MIA flag is flown, and the focus is to ensure that America remembers its responsibility to stand behind those who serve our nation and do everything possible to account for those who do not return.

For questions or more information, contact Linda Wondra, public affairs officer at the Walla Walla VA at 509-525-5200, ext. 26520, or 509-386-1117.