Harvesting for the hungry in Pasco

Berta Thomas of Pasco joins nearly 20 other Fields of Grace volunteers to glean spicy habanero peppers from a research field at Columbia Basin College.

The organization annually harvests several test plots of peppers on the Pasco campus for donation to the St. Vincent dePaul food bank in Pasco.

The nonprofit says nearly 10-percent of the population in Benton and Franklin Counties face food insecurity on a regular basis.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video