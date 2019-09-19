Local
Pasco Chamber tells company to stop using its name and mayor’s in marketing material
The Pasco Chamber of Commerce has asked CGI Communications of Rochester, N.Y., to stop using its name and Mayor Matt Watkins’ name as it markets its video services in the Tri-Cities.
CGI is not authorized to represent the chamber or mayor, chamber said.
It is discouraging local businesses from hiring CGI and said it is exploring legal options to end the sales tactics.
A message to CGI’s CEO and board chair was not immediately returned.
According to its website, CGI produces videos for municipalities and business.
Comments