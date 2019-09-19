Pasco Chamber tells company to stop using its name and mayor’s in marketing material

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce says an out-of-state marketing firm is misusing its name to market video services. The chamber has asked it to stop and advises business not to engage with CGI Communications. File

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce has asked CGI Communications of Rochester, N.Y., to stop using its name and Mayor Matt Watkins’ name as it markets its video services in the Tri-Cities.

CGI is not authorized to represent the chamber or mayor, chamber said.

It is discouraging local businesses from hiring CGI and said it is exploring legal options to end the sales tactics.

A message to CGI’s CEO and board chair was not immediately returned.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to its website, CGI produces videos for municipalities and business.