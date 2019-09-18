See what’s left of Kennewick High

Drone: Demolition of Kennewick High School underway Crews have started demolition of the Kennewick High School building at 500 S. Dayton St. which originally opened in 1951. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews have started demolition of the Kennewick High School building at 500 S. Dayton St. which originally opened in 1951.

Crews have started tearing down much of Kennewick High School on South Dayton Street, which originally opened in 1951.

A new $87.4 million, two-story downtown school, with a science wing, dining commons, courtyard and other features is scheduled to be finished by August 2021.

The new building, which will connect to the existing Lion’s Den gym and remodeled auditorium, is designed to hold up to 2,000 students.

Funding for the project is coming from voter-approved bond money.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Watch a drone video at: tricityherald.com/video