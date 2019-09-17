A semi truck driver high centers on a Kennewick roundabout, blocks 27th Avenue

Semi truck stalls traffic at busy Kennewick intersection A semi truck didn't make its way through the roundabout at the intersection of Vancouver Street and 27th Avenue. The stranded truck detoured traffic in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A semi truck didn't make its way through the roundabout at the intersection of Vancouver Street and 27th Avenue. The stranded truck detoured traffic in Kennewick.

A semi truck high-centered on the 27th Avenue roundabout, causing a serious traffic jam Tuesday evening.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area of 27th and Vancouver Street about 6:15 p.m.

The truck and trailer was struck in the center of the roundabout, though a few vehicles were slowing able to pass buy it in one direction.

Other cars were being diverted down side streets by Kennewick police.