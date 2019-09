Dr. Cathryn “CJ” Vadala

Dr. Cathryn “CJ” Vadala, a hand and elbow surgeon, has joined Tri-Cities Orthopaedics in Kennewick.

She is a fellowship-trained surgeon and holds additional qualifications for surgery of the hand.

She specializes in fractures, carpal tunnel, arthritis, trigger fingers and arthroscopy. She is available to see patients in Kennewick.

Visit tcortho.com for information.