Local
Battelle supports grief, suicide program for kids and teens
Know the warning signs for suicide and what to do next
Battelle has given a $10,000 grant to Cork’s Place, a grief program for children and teens, to expand in-school peer support services.
The nonprofit operates under Chaplaincy Health Care and provides peer support groups in local high schools for teens impacted by suicides.
The program gives teens an outlet to work through grief while maintaining a focus on education.
The Battelle grant will expand the program to additional schools and provide training for school counselors and staff.
Battelle operates the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy.
Contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline if you or someone you know is in crisis: 800-273-8255
Comments