Save a life. Richland is offering hands-only CPR training

Heart Safe Richland Training The City of Richland Fire & Emergency Services Department is launching Heart Safe Richland, an initiative to teach Hands-Only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to Richland citizens.

Richland Fire and Emergency Services is offering “Hands-Only” CPR classes at 3 p.m. on Friday and Monday.

The 30-minute classes will be at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive.

Attendance is limited to 50 for each session. Call 509-942-7529 to reserve a spot.

Richland offers regular CPR training to support its goal that 10 percent of the population will undergo training annually, which will improve outcomes for those who need help until medics can arrive.

It also offers training on AED or Automated External Defibrillator use.

To arrange or sponsor classes, call 509-942-7703.