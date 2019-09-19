Benton Franklin Fair helps supports 2nd Harvest efforts to feed the hungry

The 2019 Benton Franklin Fair raised enough money for Second Harvest Tri-Cities to purchase nearly 8,000 pounds of food. Tri-City Herald

The fair donate $1,310 or $2 from each adult admission on opening day to Second Harvest to fight hunger in the community.

Since it first partnered with the nonprofit more than a decade ago, the fair has donated enough money to buy more than 108,000 pounds of food, enough to deliver 90,000 meals to children and families.

“Making sure our community has enough to eat is a priority,” said Duane Howard, the fair board president.