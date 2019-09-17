A Richland taco truck was serving food when it burst into flames

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

Two employees and a customer escaped from a fire that destroyed a Richland taco truck late Monday.

The two employees at the Wild Taco on Wellsian Way across from the Fred Meyer were still serving just before the blaze erupted, said Richland Fire Capt. Joe Derousie.

They called firefighters who found the truck fully involved and the fire threatening a nearby car.

They were able to protect the car and douse the flames quickly, but the truck was destroyed.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out how it started.

The owners of the truck have not said what their plans are. They operate a second truck at 6197 W. Van Giesen Street.