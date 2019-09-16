Benton County offers $50,000 for historic preservation projects

Watch: Throwback Thursday. A glance at Tri-City history. Watch this video to check out historic photos from the Tri-City Herald archives that were taken by Herald staff photographers around the Mid-Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video to check out historic photos from the Tri-City Herald archives that were taken by Herald staff photographers around the Mid-Columbia.

Benton County is accepting applications for its 2020 Historic Preservation Grants Program through 3 p.m. on Sept. 27.

The county allocated $50,000 for preservation projects and programs in the county.

Tri-City Herald online readers can access the grant application below. It is also available through the county website at bit.ly/2020HistoricPreservationGrant

For more information, contact Shyanne Palmus, 509-222-3760, or historic.preservation@co.benton.wa.us.

Past grants have supported the Benton County Museum & Historical Society, the Prosser Cemetery Association, the White Bluffs Quilt Museum, the Reach museum, Valley Theater Company and archival efforts by WSU Tri-Cities, the Benton-Franklin Council of Governments, the city of Kennewick and the East Benton Historical Society.