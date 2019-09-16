Local
Grinding away on a soggy day in Kennewick
Grinding away on a soggy day
A pavement milling machine grinds away a thin layer of asphalt Monday in the eastbound lanes of West Kennewick Avenue near Yelm Street.
The work is part of a city of Kennewick paving project between Highway 395 and Fruitland Street.
The first phase will remove asphalt through Wednesday, followed by four days of paving next week.
Motorists can expect delays and temporary lane closures for a couple weeks. City officials recommend drivers use alternate routes.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/videos
Comments