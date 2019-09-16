Grinding away on a soggy day in Kennewick

Grinding away on a soggy day A pavement milling machine grinds away a thin layer of asphalt in eastbound lanes of West Kennewick Avenue near Yelm Street in the rain as part of estimated two-week repaving project. Delays and temporary lanes closures are expected during the work. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A pavement milling machine grinds away a thin layer of asphalt in eastbound lanes of West Kennewick Avenue near Yelm Street in the rain as part of estimated two-week repaving project. Delays and temporary lanes closures are expected during the work.

A pavement milling machine grinds away a thin layer of asphalt Monday in the eastbound lanes of West Kennewick Avenue near Yelm Street.

The work is part of a city of Kennewick paving project between Highway 395 and Fruitland Street.

The first phase will remove asphalt through Wednesday, followed by four days of paving next week.

Motorists can expect delays and temporary lane closures for a couple weeks. City officials recommend drivers use alternate routes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/videos