Kennewick high school student dies by suicide
A 14-year-old Kennewick student died by suicide Thursday night.
Family members found the teen inside a South Everett Street home around 11 p.m. and called an ambulance. The girl was rushed to Trios Southridge Hospital, where she died, Coroner Bill Leach said.
Counselors were available for students at Kennewick High School Friday to help students.
People needing help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide lists ways parents can talk to their children about suicide.
