Like spicy food? There’s a salsa showdown and fiery food truck face-off in the Tri-Cities

The 2019 Fiery Foods Festival celebrates hot and spicy food all day in downtown Pasco this weekend.

The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Pasco Farmers Market at Lewis Street and Fourth Avenue.

Admission is free, though tickets are required for some events.

The concert lineup features Even Egerger at 10:30 a.m., Cruise Control at noon, Ceanna at 1:30 p.m., JWdeuce at 2 p.m., Ricardo Curaux at 3:30 p.m., Satin Black at 5 p.m. and the headliner, Night Argent, at 7 p.m.

Food truck vendors will compete for votes in a face-off by serving a small, fiery bit to willing participants The top three will be announced during the program. Tickets are required.

Also, salsa vendors will compete for votes in a blind taste test. Ticketed participants will choose their favorite.

And local celebrities will compete to see who can eat peppers with an increasing level of heat, until only one is left standing.