Never forgetting 9/11 terrorist attacks

Capt. Brian Cole of the Kennewick Fire Department tells about the Tri-Cities Professional Firefighters Regional Honor Guard's annual event to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11/01 terrorists attacks.

Honor Guard members Raquel McGrath with the Pasco Fire Department, Jason Harrington with Kennewick police and Jordan Croskrey with the Benton County Sheriff ‘s Office, from left, take part in Wednesday morning’s annual remembrance ceremony at the 9-11-01 memorial at the Southridge sports complex in Kennewick.

The Tri-Cities Professional Firefighters Regional Honor Guard were joined by local police and sheriff departments to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks 18 years ago in New York, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon.

The memorial site features a three-ton, 35-foot-tall section of steel from the World Trade Center attack.

