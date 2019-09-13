Here’s how to find a job in the booming Tri-Cities health care field. Job fair planned

Mid-Columbia teens Experience Healthcare at Kadlec in Richland Director of Nursing Nancy Dahlberg explains about a week-long Kadlec Regional Medical Center program designed to give Mid-Columbia teen students firsthand experience in a variety of healthcare careers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Director of Nursing Nancy Dahlberg explains about a week-long Kadlec Regional Medical Center program designed to give Mid-Columbia teen students firsthand experience in a variety of healthcare careers.

WorkSource Columbia Basin plans a job fair just for the booming health care industry in the Tri-Cities area on Sept. 26.

From 10 a.m. to noon, representatives from clinics, medical staffing agencies, nursing services, nursing and adult homes, and more will be at Worksource, 815 N. Kellogg St., Suite, D, in Kennewick.

Both health care professional positions and positions for the front office, cooks and housekeeping are available.

Information also will be available about how to start a health care career and available training programs, including at Columbia Basin College and Tri-Tech Skills Center.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Participants should create an account at WorkSourceWA.com before the event.

For more information, call 509-734-5953.