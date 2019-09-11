Kids can learn about ducks at free conservation day near Pasco

A volunteer shows a duck he just banded to children and adults during Kids Duck Conservation Day at McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Burbank. Tri-City Herald file

Kids can learn about ducks Saturday at the free Duck Conservation Day at McNary National Wildlife Refuge’s Environmental Education Center near Pasco.

Duck banding will start when the event opens, weather permitting. Other activities will include pond life identification, Labrador retriever demonstrations, taxidermy displays and gun safety.

Kids participating in all activities are eligible for a prize.

The event from 7:30 a.m. to noon is sponsored by the Richland Rod and Gun Club, Friends of the Mid-Columbia River Wildlife Refuges, Ducks Unlimited and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The McNary National Wildlife Refuge is at 64 Maple Street in Burbank.