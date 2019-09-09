Local

Honor guard to mark 9/11 anniversary at Kennewick memorial

Kennewick Police 16th annual 9/11 Memorial Run

Participants in the 16th annual Kennewick Police 9//11 Memorial Run make their way towards the 9/11 Memorial at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex in Kennewick. By
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick will mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a series of events at the 9/11 memorial at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex on Southridge Boulevard.

The Tri-Cities Professional Firefighters Honor Guard and the Kennewick Police Honor Guard will provide a combined honor guard to mark key events throughout Wednesday morning at the salvaged piece of the World Trade Center installed at the park.

The observation begins at 6:30 a.m. with a presentation of the colors, the national anthem and posting of the guard, with changes of the guard at 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 a.m.

The annual 9/11 Memorial Run begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Kennewick Police Department.

The guard will continue to change at key moments that occurred through the day:

  • 8:45 a.m. for Flight 11 hitting the North Tower
  • 9:03 a.m. for Flight 175 hitting the South Tower
  • 9:43 a.m. for Flight 77 hitting the Pentagon
  • 9:59 a.m. (duty bell) for the collapse of the South Tower
  • 10:10 a.m. for Flight 93 crash in Pennsylvania
  • 10:28 a.m. for the collapse of the North Tower.

There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. and the honor guard will exit at 11 a.m.

