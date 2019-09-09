Local
Honor guard to mark 9/11 anniversary at Kennewick memorial
Kennewick Police 16th annual 9/11 Memorial Run
Kennewick will mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a series of events at the 9/11 memorial at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex on Southridge Boulevard.
The Tri-Cities Professional Firefighters Honor Guard and the Kennewick Police Honor Guard will provide a combined honor guard to mark key events throughout Wednesday morning at the salvaged piece of the World Trade Center installed at the park.
The observation begins at 6:30 a.m. with a presentation of the colors, the national anthem and posting of the guard, with changes of the guard at 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 a.m.
The annual 9/11 Memorial Run begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Kennewick Police Department.
The guard will continue to change at key moments that occurred through the day:
- 8:45 a.m. for Flight 11 hitting the North Tower
- 9:03 a.m. for Flight 175 hitting the South Tower
- 9:43 a.m. for Flight 77 hitting the Pentagon
- 9:59 a.m. (duty bell) for the collapse of the South Tower
- 10:10 a.m. for Flight 93 crash in Pennsylvania
- 10:28 a.m. for the collapse of the North Tower.
There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. and the honor guard will exit at 11 a.m.
Comments