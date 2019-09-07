Local

Staying afloat at RiverFest

This event celebrates our local rivers and their benefits

RiverFest is an annual event highlighting our local rivers and the benefits of hydropower. By
Kennewick

Ranch and Home’s Jacoby Tallman, left, watches his collegue Riley Walker, right, try to keep afloat Alan Keller and Keller’s son, Aiden, as they kayak in the “dams float your boat” display during RiverFest at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Saturday. The event was free to the public, with over 70 exhibitors and vendors highlighting the benefits of the river and its dams. Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com/video

