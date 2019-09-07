Power out in large portion of east Kennewick

Benton PUD is looking for what set off a power outage that left about 5,000 customers without power Saturday morning Benton PUD outage map

The power is out in a large section of east Kennewick.

Benton PUD crews are working to restore power to 5,329 customers, according to an outage map. The first reports came in shortly before 8 a.m. and appears to be focused at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Washington Street. The cause hasn’t been determined.

People and businesses between Columbia Park Trail and 22nd Avenue to the north and south, and between Vancouver Street and Oak Street to the west and east are being affected, according to the PUD.

Several traffic lights are not working, Kennewick police said. Drivers should treat these intersection like they have a four-way stop.

