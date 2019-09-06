Volunteers offer a helping hand

This nonprofit is helping families in the Tri-Cities Rebuilding Mid-Columbia is a nonprofit organization offering free home repairs and accessibility modifications to limited income homes in the Tri-Cities. People can apply for this service at their site for free. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rebuilding Mid-Columbia is a nonprofit organization offering free home repairs and accessibility modifications to limited income homes in the Tri-Cities. People can apply for this service at their site for free.

Mike O’Neill, left, and Jerry Etheridge work on a home, volunteering with Lord of Life Lutheran in conjunction with Rebuilding Mid-Columbia on Friday in Richland.

People can apply for this service on Rebuilding Mid-Columbia site for free. Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com/video.