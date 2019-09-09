The lavish Kennewick mansion that hockey built is back on the market

Inside a lavish $6 million Tri-Cities mansion for sale This Kennewick home built by former NHL goalie Olie Kolzig is back on the market. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This Kennewick home built by former NHL goalie Olie Kolzig is back on the market.

Buyers who missed the chance to buy Olie the Goalie’s estate six years ago are getting a second shot at one of the Mid-Columbia’s most lavish homes.

The 15,260-square-foot mansion with 95 acres, six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and sweeping views of the Horse Heaven Hills is back on the market.

The estate hit Realtor.com this week with an asking price of nearly $6.3 million, easily making it the most expensive piece of Tri-City residential real estate currently on the market.

Don’t be put off by the high asking price though.

The “house that hockey built” is going on the auction block Oct. 5.

DeCaro Auctions will sell the property to the highest bidder with no minimum price.

Olie Kolzig, who played for the Tri-City Americans before a long National Hockey League career, and his wife, Christin, built the house in 2004, intending to make it their “forever” home.

The couple ended up moving to Florida when Kolzig’s old team, the Washington Capitals, asked him to return to coach their goalkeepers.

The Kolzigs listed the estate in 2011 for $4.1 million. Bellevue-based brokers touted it as a wine country retreat and even attracted the attention of Puget Sound media.

Despite the high-profile marketing campaign, it took two years and a major price cut to sell the property.

A trust connected to local car dealer Russ and Jan Dean paid $2.3 million in 2013. Washington Hillside, a property management firm, oversees it.

Kolzig explained the price drop in a 2012 interview with the Tri-City Herald.

“We are losing money on it, but we know we overbuilt for the area,” he said at the time.

The home features a sports bar, home gym, media room, wine cellar, gourmet kitchen and a 2,000-square-foot master suite. The two garages can house eight cars and there’s a full outdoor kitchen near the pool.

It was built by Zeigler Construction of Pasco.

The auction begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at the estate, 32224 S. 944 Pr SE, Kennewick.

Open houses are planned by appointment each Saturday and Sunday before the auction from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4.

Call 800-332-3767 or the on-site property host at 239-370-4853 for an appointment.

More information: decaroauctions.com/kennewick-washington/