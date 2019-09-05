Kadlec hospital in Richland just got the OK to add 67 more patients beds

Kadlec’s new tool to fight heart disease Cardiologist Fadi Alqaisi at Kadlec Regional Medical Center describes a new tool being used in the fight against heart disease at the Richland hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cardiologist Fadi Alqaisi at Kadlec Regional Medical Center describes a new tool being used in the fight against heart disease at the Richland hospital.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center has received state approval to add 67 more patient beds, bringing the Richland hospital’s capacity to 337 beds.

Kadlec plans to add the additional beds in existing hospital space over the next few years, Kadlec said in an announcement Thursday afternoon.

The increase is needed, in part, to serve a growing population of senior citizens, who need more hospital health care than younger residents.

Hospitals in Washington state need approval from the state Department of Health to add more inpatient beds, as part of a process to make sure that the expansion is needed for quality patient care within a particular community.

“The Tri-Cities continues to experience steady population growth, and achieving this approval from the state is significant,” said Kirk Harper, Kadlec chief operating officer.

“It allows us to grow along with our community and be able to continue to meet their health needs well into the future,” he said.

Demand for in-patient hospital care at Providence-owned Kadlec, the Tri-Cities only not-for-profit hospital, has been increasing steadily, according to the hospital.

It expects continued demand as the Tri-City area population is expected to grow nearly 2 percent per year for the next seven years.

The population growth is being driven primarily by increasing numbers of people 65 or older, which grew 5 percent per year from 2010 to 2015.

The population of seniors is forecast to grow at a rate of 3.7 percent a year from 2020 to 2025, Kadlec said.

“The timing of the state’s approval is excellent as we will soon be heading into the flu season, which historically is a very busy time for Kadlec,” Harper said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more information.