Counting on the Tri-Cities Diaper Bank delivery

Tri-Cities Diaper Bank annual diaper delivery Greg Carter, Tri-Cities Diaper Bank board chairman, tells about the arrival of the non-profit organization's annual shipment of more than 300,000 diapers in Pasco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greg Carter, Tri-Cities Diaper Bank board chairman, tells about the arrival of the non-profit organization's annual shipment of more than 300,000 diapers in Pasco.

John Mohr counts boxes of diapers stacked on 30 pallets Thursday after a semi-truck delivered more than 300,000 disposable diapers for the annual shipment to the Tri-Cities Diaper Bank.

The delivery at the Riverview Seventh-Day Adventist Church on West Sylvester Street in Pasco will stock the shelves at 15 Mid-Columbia agencies, churches and charities that participate in the program each year.

It’s the seventh year the nonprofit has been operating and organizers estimate they’ve handed out nearly 2.5 million diapers over the years.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video