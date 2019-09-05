Oily rags burst into flames and nearly burn down a Kennewick home

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

Rags soaked with wood finish sparked a morning blaze that sent six people scrambling from their house early Thursday.

Five adults and a 2-year-old are safe thanks to neighbors and smoke alarms that alerted them to the danger just before 5 a.m.

The fire destroyed one car and damaged a boat, another car and part of the roof of the garage at 3905 W. 43rd Ave. in the Canyon Lakes area of south Kennewick.

Deputy Fire Marshall Brian Ellis said the fire started when some cloths used for staining or finishing wood spontaneously combusted in a garbage can near the garage.

The chemicals can generate enough heat over time to catch fire, he said, encouraging people to make sure they dispose of rags doused with chemicals in the way the manufacturer recommends.

Thursday’s fire spread spread from the garbage can to a car and then to the garage.

Firefighters were able to get it under control before it spread to the rest of the house.