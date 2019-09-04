Local
Powered pedaling in Richland
Judy Brager, of Richland, zips along the paved path adjacent to the Columbia River Wednesday on her electric motor-assisted recumbent trike in Richland.
Sunny skies, no wind and a temperature around 80 degrees made for ideal conditions for Brager’s outdoor adventure.
The National Weather Service is predicting mostly sunny skies, a high around 90 and a 30 percent chance of evening showers on Thursday.
