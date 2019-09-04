The family of a Tri-Cities teen who drowned wants to prevent more tragedies

Boating safety tips for Tri-Citians Deputy JP Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office offers these water safety tips and boat handling guidelines for boat operators using rivers around the Mid-Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Deputy JP Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office offers these water safety tips and boat handling guidelines for boat operators using rivers around the Mid-Columbia.

The family of Tri-Cities teen who drowned in 2018 just before graduating is remembering him by raising money to buy life jackets for free public use.

Dmetri Kennedy-Woody’s family donated 50 life jackets in August to Safe Kids Benton-Franklin. The donated life jackets are hung on boards of loaner life jackets near waterways in Richland.

“These parents have poured their hearts and souls into making sure that no other family has to endure a similar tragedy,” said Kathleen Clary-Cooke, Safe Kids coordinator.

Dmetri, who was an all-Mid-Columbia Conference football wide receiver, was two weeks from graduating from Hanford High School in Richland in May 2018 when he drowned.

Hanford Falcons Football remembered Dmetri Kennedy-Woody in 2018.

Dmetri, 18, of West Richland, and three friends jumped from the 20-foot-high railroad bridged above the Yakima River near Highway 240 on Memorial Day.

Only the three friends made it out of the water, which has naturally occurring eddy currents and also eddies around the bridge pylons.

Safe Kids has life jackets for free loan from child to XL adult on boards set up in parks and boat ramps in Benton and Franklin counties, including Kennewick, Pasco and Richland locations.