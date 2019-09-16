New Richland ice cream shop will offer a new twist

The Amethyst Creamery prepares to open in Richland Doug Tallman is busy converting former office space in the Amon Building in Richland into The Amethyst Creamery. The new business, at 700 George Washington Way, will offer ice cream, coffee, gems and minerals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Doug Tallman is busy converting former office space in the Amon Building in Richland into The Amethyst Creamery. The new business, at 700 George Washington Way, will offer ice cream, coffee, gems and minerals.

Doug Tallman hoped to open an ice cream shop at the entrance to Richland’s Howard Amon Park in time for a hot Tri-Cities summer.

It’s taking longer than expected to transform a former lawyer’s office into a cozy ice cream spot and Amethyst Creamery will open in early October.

But no matter that it’s cooler now.

Amethyst will have other options for customers — coffee and crystals.

“I’ve been a rock hound all my life. That’s where the ‘amethyst’ part comes in,” said Tallman, a painting contractor and veteran entrepreneur who once owned a rock shop in Sun River, the resort community near Bend, Ore.

When it opens, Amethyst will serve about 24 flavors of ice cream, plus a vegan and a lactose-free line, presuming he can find a supplier willing to deliver in the Tri-Cities.

He said that’s been more of a challenge than he expected.

Doug Tallman stands in the former office space in the Amon Building in Richland that he’s converting into The Amethyst Creamery. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

His ice cream comes from Wisconsin.

There will be coffee for the adults and gems and minerals from all over the world for rock hounds — amethyst crystals from Brazil, fossils from South Carolina and finds from Morocco, India, China and elsewhere.

“Neat things,” he said.

The shop will use biodegradable paper, spoons, cups and other service ware.

Tallman said his boyhood fascination with rocks grew into a full-fledged adult passion that led him to Sun River. Central Oregon is a rock hound’s heaven.

He opened a shop, that he later sold, in a Sun River retail complex in 2008. He noticed the corner ice cream shop seemed to stay busy.

When he moved back to the Tri-Cities for family and health reasons, he spied an opportunity in the form of a vacant office off George Washington Way at the entrance to Howard Amon., across from the Dugout sports bar.

He will cater to park visitors, the thousands of motorists who drive past daily, and guests from the cruise ships that dock at the foot of Lee Boulevard.

And it’s just a couple blocks from the $20 million Park Place apartment retail complex under construction on George Washington Way.

“You can’t have a better location,” he said.

Workers from Fowler General Construction Inc. of Richland are making progress on the estimated $20 million Park Place Apartments and retail complex project at 650 George Washington Way in Richland.

He signed a one-year lease and is self-funding his startup.

He began working on the project in April.

While he’s disappointed Amethyst Creamery wasn’t open for the busy summer season, he’s optimistic that the coffee and gem and mineral side of the business will bring in an all-weather crowd to the prime location.