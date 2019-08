Scenes from the 23rd annual Tumbleweed Music Festival Scenes from the 23rd annual Tumbleweed Music Festival at Howard Amon Park in Richland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scenes from the 23rd annual Tumbleweed Music Festival at Howard Amon Park in Richland.

Spanaway Bay’s Kent, left, and Carol Mesford perform on the south stage during the Tumbleweed Music Festival at Howard Amon Park in Richland on Saturday.

Sunday is the last day for the free event, starting at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on five different stages and workshops in the Richland Community Center.

There are also food trucks and vendors at the event.