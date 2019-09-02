Free drop-off day for household hazardous waste in Benton County

Tips for disposing hazardous household waste Watch this video by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for tips on properly disposing household hazardous waste. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for tips on properly disposing household hazardous waste.

Benton County residents can drop off household hazardous waste Sept. 7 at the Benton County Road Shop in Kennewick.

Any resident of the county or its cities — including Richland, Kennewick, West Richland, Prosser and Benton City — may drop off household hazardous waste for free, but must have ID that shows proof of residency.

The event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 102808 Wiser Parkway off East Badger Road south of Interstate 82. If the collection site reaches capacity, the event could end earlier than 2 p.m.

Items accepted include paints, propane tanks, cleaners, less than 20 gallons of gasoline, yard chemicals, fertilizers, motor oils, antifreeze, acid or alkaline batteries, and fire extinguishers.

Not accepted are fluorescent bulbs and tubes, electronics, medicines, biohazards, tires, ammunition, asbestos, explosives and business waste.

For more information, call 509-786-5611.