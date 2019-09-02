Give blood, get a free haircut in September

Many blood drives are scheduled in the Tri-Cities in September. Some of the donated blood will go to childhood cancer patients. Olympian file photo

Tri-City-area residents who donate blood to the Red Cross in September will be thanked with an e-mailed coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut.

Sport Clips is giving away haircuts in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

In Pasco, a blood drive is set 11:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Bleyhl Co-op, 6705 Chapel Hill Blvd.

In Kennewick, blood drives are planned 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the LDS Kennewick East Stake, 820 S. Buntin St., and 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave.

In Prosser, a blood drive is set 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Prosser Memorial Health, 723 Memorial St.

In Richland, a drive is planned 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at Picture Yourself, 627 The Parkway.

In addition, the Richland blood Donation Center is open several days a week at 447 Wellsian Way.

For hours of the Richland center and other donation opportunities, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.