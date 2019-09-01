Hot new high-tech fire training

Hot new fire training products demonstrated in Kennewick Capt. Ron Fryer of Benton County Fire District 1 tells about some new high-tech fire training tools demonstrated recently at the Fire Training Center in Kennewick. Local firefighters were encouraged to try the unique interactive tools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capt. Ron Fryer of Benton County Fire District 1 tells about some new high-tech fire training tools demonstrated recently at the Fire Training Center in Kennewick. Local firefighters were encouraged to try the unique interactive tools.

Firefighters Jeremy Linhoff, left, and Kayte Salter, with Benton County Fire District 1, team up to extinguish a mock car fire at the Fire Training Center on South Ely Street in Kennewick.

The LION Mobile Fire Experience featuring interactive fire training equipment recently visited the facility so local agencies could try a variety of high-tech training products.

The prop vehicle uses propane for the flames and is remotely controlled by an instructor.

The various training tools are designed to be repeatable and in many cases portable for ease of training in different locations.

