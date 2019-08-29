It’s time for the Tumbleweed Music Festival in Richland. Here’s what’s in store

Tumbleweed Folk Festival in Richland Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK

Dan Maher, host of Northwest Public Radio’s popular Inland Folk radio show, will help headline the 23rd annual Tumbleweed Music Festival, a Labor Day weekend tradition at Howard Amon Park in Richland.

The festival is bringing more than 100 acts to multiple stages in the park and at the neighboring Richland Community Center.

Admission is free except for the Saturday evening concert, which is a fundraiser and costs $14/$12 at the north stage.

Maher is a popular singalong host and songwriter who has worked in public radio for 35 years. He will lead a worship with Hank Cramer and participate in the “For Pete’s Sake Singalong.”

He will also emcee the festival’s Saturday evening lineup, as he has for many years.

The 2019 festival opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday night with performances by rising stars including Joelle Plummer, a young fiddle player, Jude Box Medley, Rhiannon Lissette and Sister Speak.

Saturday’s lineup begins at 11 a.m. with concerts on multiple stages in the park and at the Richland Community Center.

The evening concert begins at 7 p.m. at the North Stage and includes performances by Cosmo’s Dream, The Drunken Maidens, Tom Rawson and Ellen van der Hoeven.

Workshops will be offered at the community center.

Sunday’s lineup includes a nondenominational worship service at 9:30 a.m. and concerts at 11 a.m. The festival concludes with a Contra Dance at 8 p.m. at the community center.

Visit tumbleweedfest.com for schedules and other details.