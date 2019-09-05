El Fat Cat eatery sinks its saucy claws into a big expansion

El Fat Cat Grill expansion sneak peek Felix Sanchez of El Fat Cat Grill talks about the expansion project of the popular lunch destination on North Edison Street in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Felix Sanchez of El Fat Cat Grill talks about the expansion project of the popular lunch destination on North Edison Street in Kennewick.

El Fat Cat Grill will reopen soon at its spot near Kamiakin High School after closing for a month to more than double in size.

“We’ve outgrown it,” said Felix Sanchez, who owns the business with his wife Jenny.

A new bigger trailer will speed up service at the counter and increase their ability to cater to customers who order through meal delivery apps like Door Dash.

It will also centralize food preparation, Felix Sanchez said.

The semi-mobile restaurant uses a commissary kitchen in Richland to store ingredients and prep sauces and other items, including Felix’s inventive sauces.

With the added space, El Fat Cat will serve as its own commissary, with proper storage facilities, prep areas and wash basins.

The Sanchezes estimate they invested $30,000 in the expansion, excluding the cost of closing for more than a month.

A section of painted fencing and plastic sheeting enclose the work area for the the installation of a larger El Fat Cat Grill during their remodeling project. The project to remodel the popular lunch spot, on North Edison Street at the car wash across from Kamiakin High School, has taken longer than expected. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

They closed n August because school-related business slows down and because summer heat forces them to close early most days anyway.

Kennewick artist Heidi Elkington painted the trailer, highlighting its iconic El Fat Cat originally created by Tito Fernandez.

The picnic tables were painted by David V 35 and Jenny Sanchez invited fans to bring painted rocks to El Fat Cat. Painted rocks are hidden throughout the community to spread joy. The local movement has its own Facebook @Tri-City Rocks.

El Fat Cat is one of the most popular food trucks in the Mid-Columbia. Tri-City Herald readers voted it their favorite local food truck in the 2019 Readers Choice awards.

But Felix and Jenny launched their personal take on Thai- and Asian-infused Mexican-American cuisine on a whim.

Both are Tri-City natives, teen-age sweethearts who met at Kennewick High School.

The footprint for the new El Fat Cat Grill location on North Edison Street in Kennewick is more than double the size of their original trailer. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

She was a photographer, he worked in a series of local restaurants, including T.S. Cattle Company and Castle.

The couple moved to Las Vegas, where he worked at the Venetian and Mandalay Bay casinos, learning first had what it is to work in high volume restaurants.

The family returned to the Tri-Cities for family and friends.

Felix spent three years driving dump trucks and snowplows for the Washington Department of Transportation. He loved driving, but his passion for cooking and inventing flavors returned.

Opportunity knocked when Jenny was looking for space for a photo studio near downtown Kennewick. An empty cafe beckoned next door.

“I can make this work,” Felix said.

“You’re going to open a restaurant, aren’t you?” Jenny asked on the trip home.

El Fat Cat opened two months at Fourth and Vancouver. It took its name from the “Felix the Fat Cat” taunts Felix’s sisters once lobbed his way. “El” is a nod to the family’s Mexican heritage.

Felix Sanchez and his crew at El Fat Cat Grill on North Edison Street in Kennewick recently have been busy putting together a larger place to cook their popular Mexican inspired foods and make their famous salsas. The new building has more than twice the space than their original 20-foot long trailer, Watch a video to learn more at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The brick-and-mortar restaurant operated for a year, until a rent hike prompted the Sanchezes to move the business into a food truck.

El Fat Cat made its food truck debut in 2012 at Richland’s John Dam Plaza. It traveled to events, dabbled in catering and was a fixture for several years at the Benton-Franklin Fair.

It found a mostly-permanent home on Edison Street when the owner of Edison Car Wash near Kamiakin invited it to move to his property.

El Fat Cat started in front, facing Edison, and later moved into the small trailer behind the car wash.

Kamiakin students and staff regularly converge on El Fat Cat for its $6 burrito-and-drink lunch special. The Sanchezes said business grew through word of mouth. Students and staff told family and friends and business took off.

“It’s all word of mouth. No advertising,” Felix said.

The couple hope to reopen El Fat Cat Grill by early next week, subject to final approval by the city of Kennewick and the Benton-Franklin Health District.

Watch its Facebook page for updates, @ElFatCatGrill.mobile