Columbia Center BBQ joint closes its doors

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que’s Kennewick restaurant permanently closed Tuesday after 11 years in business near Columbia Center mall. Tri-City Herald file

The Kennewick outlet of Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que closed Tuesday, five months after a California lender took ownership of its building.

A Famous Dave’s employee confirmed Tuesday was the last day of business for the restaurant, 8110 W. Gage Blvd. No other locations are affected.

The Kennewick Famous Dave’s opened in 2008 in a newly-built restaurant building.

The closure leaves two restaurant spaces dark at the edge of Columbia Center.

Neighboring P.F. Chang’s China Bistro closed in January 2018 after its 10-year lease expired. A real estate broker has indicated a new tenant is interested in the site.

Famous Dave’s Legendary Pit Barbeque opened its doors next to Columbia Center Mall in June 2008 in Kennewick. At the opening, the nationwide chain expected to bring 156 jobs to the Tri-Cities, according to a company official. Tri-City Herald file

Famous Dave’s leased the building.

Benton County property records indicate Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, Calif., took ownership of its building from a limited liability company associated with Lafayette Capital Group of California in lieu of foreclosure on March 1.

The building is valued at $3.5 million for tax purposes.