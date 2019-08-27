Local
New $3 million Tri-Cities retail store opens its doors Friday
Goodwill on the move in Kennewick
Goodwill of the Columbia will dedicate its new $3.1 million store at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in Kennewick.
The store at 345 S. Columbia Center Blvd., just south of the flashcube building, opens to the public on Friday.
The Columbia Center is the first Tri-Cities Goodwill store to be built from the ground up.
It replaces the current stores in leased spaces in Kennewick. A donation station at a former fire station on Kennewick Avenue will continue to operate as an attended drop-off site.
The 20,000-square-foot building offers 10,000 square feet of retail space, as well as a donation center and warehouse.
It provides a safer workplace for its 28 employees, as well as a loading dock that will reduce the need for lifting, said Ken Gosney, executive director.
G2 Construction built the project.
