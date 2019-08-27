Tri-Cities hospital ranks among the top in the state, says U.S. News

Kadlec’s new tool to fight heart disease Cardiologist Fadi Alqaisi at Kadlec Regional Medical Center describes a new tool being used in the fight against heart disease at the Richland hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cardiologist Fadi Alqaisi at Kadlec Regional Medical Center describes a new tool being used in the fight against heart disease at the Richland hospital.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland has been ranked as the top hospital in Central Washington by U.S. News and World Report.

It was tied for number 11 statewide, with only one other hospital east of the Cascades among the top 11. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital in Spokane tied for top three statewide.

Kadlec also was recognized as a “high performer” in four categories: congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hip replacement surgery and knee replacement surgery.

For the 2018-19 rankings, U.S. News evaluated data from about 4,600 medical centers and survey responses from more than 30,000 physicians to rank hospitals in 16 adult specialties, including cancer, cardiac, orthopedics and more.

Survival rates, patient safety, specialized staff and hospital reputation were among the factors weighed.

The rankings are planned to help patients facing hospital procedures make choices.