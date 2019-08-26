Delivering an angel in Richland

Angel Moroni statue replacement arrives in Richland Workers prepare to install new 13-foot tall fiberglass Angel Moroni statue on the Columbia River Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Richland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers prepare to install new 13-foot tall fiberglass Angel Moroni statue on the Columbia River Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Richland.

Maintenance supervisor Ben Rohrer, center, helps Bruce Wallgren and his son, Brian, with the final assembly of a 13-foot statue of the Angel Moroni after they delivered it Monday from Utah to Richland’s Columbia River Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The shiny new fiberglass-molded statue gilded with gold leaf weighs about 250 pounds and is replacing the weathered one originally lifted into place by a crane in 2001.

The temple is at 895 Gage Blvd. in south Richland.

