Kennewick unions celebrate Labor Day with a picnic for everyone

Local unions plan a Labor Day picnic in Kennewick for all Mid-Columbia workers and their families.

The Labor Day Picnic Committee will hold its eighth annual community picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2, at Columbia Park in Kennewick near the main stage.

The theme for the 2019 gathering is, “Unions — the roots of our community!”

The free food includes burgers, hot dogs, chips, ice cream and beverages. Teamsters Local 839 is providing the cotton candy.

The Luke Jaxson Band will perform, and there will be a car show, bouncy castles for children and face painting.