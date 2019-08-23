There are 3 new thrill rides at the fair. Can you ride them all?

Check out these three new rides at the Benton Franklin Fair Attention thrill seekers, there are three new rides at the Benton Franklin Fair. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Attention thrill seekers, there are three new rides at the Benton Franklin Fair.

Tri-Cities thrill-seekers have been given three new opportunities to fly, twist and spin at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo this year with the rides Wind Glider, Casino and Zero Gravity.

They’re among the 36 rides fairgoers can get on, including fan favorites like the Flying Bobs, Fireball and Zipper.

The Davis Carnival is open from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, and noon to midnight Saturday.

Wind Glider

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Soar through the air on this retro-looking thrill ride in the middle of the carnival.

It fits three people a row, all laying on their stomachs, and swings them in a circle at 30 mph.

The ride used to be the Starship Trooper, but has since been rebuilt so that people ride by laying down.

You must be at least 3 feet 10 inches tall.

Hadley Bleazard 11, Tayla Bleazard, 7, and Macy Beus, 11, ride on the Wind Glider Thursday at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick. The Wind Glider is one of three new rides at the fair this year. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Casino

For a more laid back time, try this two-to-three minute-long “crowd pleaser.”

The playing card-themed ride has only been with the carnival for a month, but it dates back to the 1970s.

It holds about 40 people at a time, so the line moves fast.

Other rides, like the Rockstar and the Sizzler, also have shorter wait times because of the amount of people they take at once.

You must be at least 4 feet tall to ride.

Kids ride Thursday on the Casino, a new thrill ride at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick. Noelle Haro-Gomez

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity is a open-air, gravity-defying experience that gives you a wide view of the carnival.

The ride works by spinning its riders at 45 mph. The force of the rotation keeps riders pushed against the inside of the cage.

Then it turns until the riders are almost parallel to the ground.

You must be at least 3 feet 6 inches tall.