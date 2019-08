Watch: Throwback Thursday. A glance at Tri-City history. Watch this video to check out historic photos from the Tri-City Herald archives that were taken by Herald staff photographers around the Mid-Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video to check out historic photos from the Tri-City Herald archives that were taken by Herald staff photographers around the Mid-Columbia.

Lori Lancaster, 10, hugs her registered Columbia ewe as she prepared for the opening of 1978 Benton Franklin County Fair & Rodeo.

Lancaster is now the executive director for the annual bi-county event held at the fairgrounds in Kennewick.

The fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 24.

