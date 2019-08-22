Tri-Cities Cancer Center opens satellite office in Oregon

Tri-Cities Cancer Center 25th Anniversary Learn more about The Tri-Cities Cancer Center from this 25th anniversary celebration video on the cancer treatment facility in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn more about The Tri-Cities Cancer Center from this 25th anniversary celebration video on the cancer treatment facility in Kennewick.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center has opened a satellite office in Hermiston to help patients who have been driving up to the Tri-Cities.

“With many of our patients coming from Hermiston and the surrounding communities, we want to make it easier for them to receive their cancer care and support close to home,” said Chuck DeGooyer, the center’s chief executive.

The satellite office will be open Mondays for patient consultations, follow-up visits, support services and survivor appointments.

The office is the result of cooperation with Hermiston’s Good Shepherd Medical Center staff and physicians, and Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The office is at 600 N.W. 11th St., Suite E-23, of the Hermiston medical center.