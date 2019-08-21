Zombies, bacon and $2 plates. Fair & Rodeo has new and classic eats

Look out for this donut ice cream sandwich at the fair Doozie's is the newest food item to search for at the Benton Franklin Fair. It is a donut ice cream sandwich. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Doozie's is the newest food item to search for at the Benton Franklin Fair. It is a donut ice cream sandwich.

A new food stand at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo will knock you out with its twist on two fair classics — ice cream and fried food.

“Doozies” has what it calls a donut ice cream sandwich — ice cream patties squeezed between two halves of a glazed donut.

Owners Tracy Pennington and Robyn Barness, both from Kennewick, are former restaurant owners and current foodies. They think donuts are the up-and-coming trendy dessert item.

They’ve got creations like the Zombie — Sour Patch ice cream topped with rainbow Nerds and green marshmallow cream.

Or the Baconator, which is caramel ice cream topped with bacon crumbles and a caramel drizzle.

They go for $8 each.

The fair has plenty of returners, too.

Piggly’s has its lobster fries, one-and-a-half-pound turkey legs and fried oysters between their barbecue stand and their seafood stand.

The Pasco-Kennewick Rotary Club has the classic elephant ears at their booth for $6.

Have your cake and eat it for $2

For anyone who’s ever wanted to try everything at the fair and couldn’t, a popular solution is back.

“A Taste of the Fair” lets you sample food from any booth for $2.

Participating vendors will have special $2 menus item from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Doozies” will have a mini sandwich made with donut holes.

Pennington said that it’s no time to hold back or count calories.

“There are no calories at the fair,” she joked.