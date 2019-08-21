Local

Zombies, bacon and $2 plates. Fair & Rodeo has new and classic eats

Doozie's is the newest food item to search for at the Benton Franklin Fair. It is a donut ice cream sandwich. By
A new food stand at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo will knock you out with its twist on two fair classics — ice cream and fried food.

“Doozies” has what it calls a donut ice cream sandwich — ice cream patties squeezed between two halves of a glazed donut.

Owners Tracy Pennington and Robyn Barness, both from Kennewick, are former restaurant owners and current foodies. They think donuts are the up-and-coming trendy dessert item.

They’ve got creations like the Zombie — Sour Patch ice cream topped with rainbow Nerds and green marshmallow cream.

Or the Baconator, which is caramel ice cream topped with bacon crumbles and a caramel drizzle.

They go for $8 each.

The fair has plenty of returners, too.

Piggly’s has its lobster fries, one-and-a-half-pound turkey legs and fried oysters between their barbecue stand and their seafood stand.

The Pasco-Kennewick Rotary Club has the classic elephant ears at their booth for $6.

Have your cake and eat it for $2

For anyone who’s ever wanted to try everything at the fair and couldn’t, a popular solution is back.

“A Taste of the Fair” lets you sample food from any booth for $2.

Participating vendors will have special $2 menus item from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Doozies” will have a mini sandwich made with donut holes.

Pennington said that it’s no time to hold back or count calories.

“There are no calories at the fair,” she joked.

