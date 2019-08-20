Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring. Tri-Cities unemployment rate is still dragging

Dick’s Sporting Goods preparing for September opening in Kennewick Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring for its much-anticipated new store at the Columbia Center Mall. The Pittsburgh, Penn.-based big box retailer plans to open its much-anticipated Kennewick location in September. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring for its much-anticipated new store at the Columbia Center Mall. The Pittsburgh, Penn.-based big box retailer plans to open its much-anticipated Kennewick location in September.

The Tri-Cities posted one of its highest mid-summer unemployment rates in recent years in July.

The Washington Employment Security Department reported 5.4 percent of the local workforce was unemployed in July, up 0.2 percent from June and the highest jobless rate for July since 2016.

Carl Adrian, president and CEO of the Tri-City Industrial Council, said the modest increase provides relief in an economy in which employers struggle to fill positions.

“You don’t want a lot of unemployed people, but it’s good to be able to show employers that there are people looking for work,” he said. “I’m not ringing the alarm bell.”

Looking for workers

Dick’s Sporting Goods is just one employer on the hunt for new workers.

The Pittsburgh, Penn-based sporting goods retailer will open a new Kennewick store in September, in a newly built 50,000-square-foot building constructed where the old movie theater once stood.

Dick’s announced Tuesday it’s hiring five full-time employees, 40 part-time associates and about 30 temporary employees.

Prospective employees can apply online for posts such as cashier, retail sales associate, golf club technician or bicycle technician at dickssportinggoods.jobs.

Dick’s operates almost 730 stores across the U.S.

A lot of private jobs

Retail is a key sector in the Tri-Cities. About 13,400 Tri-Citians worked retail in July; the Tri-Cities has about such 100,000 private sector jobs in the area.

The monthly employment report stated construction employed 10,000 people in July, up 500 from a year ago.

Professional and business services employed 22,400, an increase of 600.

Leisure and hospitality employed 12,400, including 9,100 in food service, comparable to 2018.

The statewide unemployment rate rose 0.1 percent in July, to 4.5 percent.

Elsewhere: Bellingham, 5.4 percent; Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, 3.2 percent; Spokane and its surrounding areas, 5.7 percent; Walla Walla, 5.3 percent; Yakima, 6.1 percent.