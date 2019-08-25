11 kitchens fail Mid-Columbia restaurant health inspections

Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections Aug. 10-16, 2019 Tri-City Herald file

Eleven Mid-Columbia restaurants and kitchens received failing marks and five receive perfect scores on their recent health inspections.

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team released results for 27 restaurant inspections for the week of Aug. 1-16.

Those earning 35 or more red points on routine inspections or 25 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for re-inspection.

The health district regularly reviews 1,000 licensed establishments that serve food to the public, rating them on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Call 509-460-4205 for information.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Bonaventure of Tri-Cities, 1800 Bellerive Drive, Richland, Aug. 13, routine (35 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Carniceria La Carreta (Deli), 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 14, routine (135 red, 20 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper reheating procedures for hot holding, improper chemical use.

Carniceria La Carreta (Deli), 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 16, follow-up (25 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper produce washing, raw meat improperly stored, improper hot holding.

Carniceria La Carreta (Meat), 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 14, routine (45 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, food not in good condition, improper shellstock ID or parasite destruction procedures.

Carniceria La Carreta (Meat), 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 16, follow-up (50 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper produce washing, improper shellstock ID or parasite destruction procedures, raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Casa Blanca #0012 (Mobile), Event, Aug. 16, routine (90 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, improper cooking temperatures or unattended cooking and hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Green Papaya Thai Restaurant, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 13, follow-up (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Mi Lindo Nayarit, 1315 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Aug. 14, routine (65 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Proof, 924 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 14, follow-up (60 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Red Robin, 1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 13, routine (105 red, 15 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Red Robin, 1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 14, follow-up (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedures.

Restaurants passing inspection

Carniceria La Carreta (Store), 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 14, routine (5 red, 5 blue)

Dollar Tree #2566 (Store), 87 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Aug. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Fresh Out the Box, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 13, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Jocho’s Tacos, 510 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Aug. 14, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center, 5606 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 13, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Lucky Food Mart (Store), 22 Goethals Drive, Richland, Aug. 13, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Mariscos El Kora #0063 (Mobile), Event, Aug. 13, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Moo Woo, Inc. II (Baskin Robbins), 890 Stevens, Richland, Aug. 13, routine (5 red, 5 blue)

Panera Bread, 2768 Duportail St., Richland, Aug. 13, routine (25 red, 3 blue)

Red Apple Market (Deli), 902 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Aug. 14, routine (5 red, 5 blue)

Red Apple Market (Meat), 902 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Aug. 14, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Red Apple Market (Store), 902 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Aug. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Rite Aid #5319 (Store), 1329 Lee Blvd., Richland, Aug. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Royal Columbian Retirement, 5615 W. Umatilla Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 13, routine (5 red, 5 blue)

Seven Eleven, 1540 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Aug. 13, routine (20 red, 0 blue)

Shell Family Food Mart (Store), 33 Goethals Drive, Richland, Aug. 13, routine (5 red, 5 blue)